CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Major League Baseball has announced the full list of All-Stars for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Closer Emmanuel Clase, second baseman Andres Gimenez and third baseman Jose Ramirez will represent the Guardians in the game on July 19.

It is the first time that Clase and Gimenez will be All-Stars.

For Ramirez, it is his fourth time being selected to the “Midsummer Classic”.

Clase has 19 saves on the year which is the most among American League pitchers.

The 23-year-old Gimenez is hitting .300 this season with 11 doubles and 40 RBIs.