BOSTON, Massachusetts (WKBN) – A trio of former Youngstown Phantoms players will be competing in the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four in Boston, Massachusetts.

Minnesota State’s Will Hillman and Bennett Zmolek and Michigan’s Jake Gingell are set to take the ice at TD Garden on April 7.

Hillman played for the Phantoms during the 2020-21 season, tallying five goals and six assists in 43 games. As a freshman, Hillman has recorded two points in four games for Minnesota State.

Bennett also laced up for the Phantoms last season. In 28 games, he scored two goals and added eight assists. This season, the freshman has racked up two goals and five assists for the Mavericks.

Gingell played for the Phantoms for two seasons (2016-2018), recording four goals and 14 assists in the regular season and one goal and four assists in the playoffs. Gingell has played in 13 games over four seasons at Michigan.

The 2022 NCAA Frozen Four begins on Thursday, April 7. Michigan will face Denver in the semifinals at 5 p.m., while Minnesota State takes on Minnesota at 8:30 p.m.

The winners of each game advance to the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9.