(WKBN) – Three former Cleveland Indians players could be headed to Cooperstown.

On Monday, MLB.com named former infielders Jhonny Peralta and Omar Vizquel as well as former outfielder Manny Ramirez as eligible candidates for the 2023 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame.

Peralta is in his first year of eligibility. He played for the Indians from 2003-2010. He was the starting shortstop for the 2012 Detroit Tigers American League championship team. He also was a member of the 2013 St. Louis Cardinals National League championship team.

The three-time All-Star finished his 14-year career with a batting average of .267, 202 home runs, 873 RBIs and a .752 OPS.

Vizquel spent 11 of his 23 MLB seasons with the Indians. This is the sixth ballot Vizquel has been on.

The second baseman finished with a career batting average of .272, 80 home runs, 951 RBIs, and .688 OPS. The three-time All-Star also played for the Mariners, Giants, Rangers, White Sox and Blue Jays throughout his career.

Ramirez, who is on his seventh ballot, played his first seven seasons with the Indians. The slugger was teammates with Vizquel on the three Indians teams that played in the World Series in the 1990s.

He finished his 18-year career with a batting average of .312, 555 home runs, 1831 RBIs, and .996 OPS. Ramirez also played for the Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and Rays. He won two World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007. He was named MVP of the 2004 World Series.

It is still unknown whether or not these three men will be inducted. Peralta and Ramirez both admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during their careers. Sports Illustrated reported that in 2020, Vizquel’s wife accused him of abusing her multiple times. In the same article, it says that he was also accused of sexual harassment by a bat boy in 2021, but the party reached an agreement with the Chicago White Sox and Birmingham Barons, according to court records.

The deadline for BBWAA voters to submit their ballots is December 31. Results will be announced on January 24, 2023.