AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch is sending three football standouts to the Division I level after signing on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to see the signing and to hear from the players.

Falcons running back Jamel James will continue his career at Fordham University.

James was a member of the WKBN Big 22 this past season. In 2022, he ran for 1,240 yards with 22 total touchdowns. James holds two school records.

“I couldn’t wait for the day,” says James.

“Honestly. Feels good to finally do it here. Be here with my boys, my boy Josh Fitzgerald and Jayden Eley. A loving feeling.”

Wideout Jayden Eley signed to play at St. Francis University (PA). This past season, he had 29 catches for 639 yards and six touchdowns. He finishes his Fitch career second all-time in catches and third in receiving yards.

“I’ve created so many memories with them two,” Eley says.

“And, you know, it’s just a great day to, you know, sign with them, you know, continue our athletic future”

Lineman Josh Fitzgerald is also heading to the Division I FCS ranks as he signed to play at Sacred Heart.

“Crazy, you know, we all dreamed about this” says Fitzgerald.

“We talked about this before season, how, you know, where we wanted to go and you know how big we wanted to go and we made it, you know, we put the work in.

Fitzgerald blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers this past season and recorded 23 tackles with two sacks.