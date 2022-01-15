COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Clippers scored double-digits as Columbiana defeated Heartland Christian, 52-12.

Tori Long led the way with 15 points and six rebounds while making all seven of her free-throw attempts. Ellie Venezia put together a stat line of 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Tori Long finished with 11 points for Columbiana.

Junior Sophia Stambaugh paced the Lady Lions with five points.

The Lady Clippers will play at home on Wednesday against East Palestine.

Heartland is scheduled to play at Edison on Thursday.