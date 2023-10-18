CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A trio of Cleveland Guardians were named finalists for 2023 Gold Glove awards.

They include second-baseman Andres Gimenez, third-baseman Jose Ramirez, and left-fielder Steven Kwan.

The awards were voted upon by all 30 Major League Baseball Managers, and up to six coaches from each team.

Gimenez is the reigning Gold Glove winner at second-base. He is competing with Houston’s Mauricio Dubon and Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers.

Ramirez, who has won multiple Silver Slugger awards, is seeking his first Gold Glove award this season. Other third-base finalists include Houston’s Alex Bregman and Toronto’s Matt Chapman.

Kwan won the AL Gold Glove Award in left field as a rookie in 2022. The other two finalists in left-field are Baltimore’s Austin Hays and Toronto’s Daulton Varsho.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.