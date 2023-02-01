BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Brookfield football players signed to play at the college level on National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see the signings and to hear from the players.

Lineman Connor Heater will head to the U.S. Navy Academy to play at the next level.

Last season, Heater was a Division I Northeast Inland All-District first-team selection and All-State honorable mention.

“You know, it’s kind of a decision that’s more than just football and that’s kind of what I was looking for, so I’m really excited for it,” Heater said on Wednesday.

Warriors’ quarterback Donovan Pawlowski will continue his career at Mount Union next fall.

He threw for 2,173 yards and ran for 661 more with 40 total touchdowns in 12 games.

“It’s awesome. I knew I wanted to go somewhere with a winning tradition,” Pawlowski said. “The whole coaching staff and all the guys I talked to, some of them up there and now they’re all very positive and have that winning mentality.”

One of his favorite targets, Isaiah Jones, is staying in Ohio to play at Ashland.

Jones is Brookfield’s single-season receiving yards leader, racking up 1,110 yards on 52 catches with 15 total touchdowns in 2022.

“I loved it down there,” Jones said. “The coaching staff, the team I’ve talked hang on, some of the teammates. It was just really a blessing to be able to go down there and to see the staff and the facilities they have was awesome.”

The four helped Brookfield to a 10-2 record and a first-round playoff win this past season.