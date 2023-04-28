BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Boardman standout student athletes are set to compete at the college level after officially committing on Friday.

Swimmer Ethan DunLany will continue his career at Mount Union, while fellow swimmer Lexxi Mihok is heading to Lynn University. Gavin Hyde will continue his baseball career at Marietta College.

Mihok is heading to Lynn University, a school located in Boca Raton, Florida. She is a 4-year letter winner, 4-time District Qualifier, 4-time NEAC All-Star, and a 4-time AAC Champion. This past season, she was a state qualifier as well as a Division I Top-16 All-Ohio Swimmer. She holds the team record in the 100 backstroke and 200 medley. She is likewise an Academic All-American and an Academic All State Scholar.

DunLany is set to join the Purple Raiders program after being a 4-year letter winner and a four-time NEAC All-Star during his high school career. He earned First Team All-AAC honors three times and qualified for districts every year of his career. DunLany is a 3-time Sectional Champion in the 500 Freestyle.

Ethan DunLany

Hyde head to play for the Pioneers after serving as the Spartans’ ace pitcher since his sophomore campaign. He is a four-time letter winner and a 2-year All-AAC selection. He is on the list among the top Boardman pitchers of all-time in career strikeouts, ERA, and wins.