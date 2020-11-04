Thompson’s back at East; Big things expected for the Lady Bears

East Golden Bears
Coach: Tanisha Franklin
2019-20 Record: 14-7 (3-3, SVC)
Returning Starters: Senior – Brianna Thompson and Alayah Dukes. Junior – Ja’Mia Dent. Sophomore – Samair Colon
…Senior Brianna Thompson returns after averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior. She was named to the First-Team All-Steel Valley as well as First-Team All-Northeast Inland Division II.
“We expect to work hard everyday,” states coach Franklin, “to be better than we were last season. We need to play together as a team, playing tough defense and taking care of the ball on offense.”
2019-20 SVC Standings
Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)
East – 3-3 (14-7)
Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)
Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)
2020-21 Schedule
East
Nov.23 – Valley Christian
Nov. 28 – Niles
Nov.30 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 3 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 7 – at Boardman
Dec. 9 – at Shaw
Dec. 12 – at Howland
Dec. 16 – at Harding
Dec. 19 – Fitch
Dec. 21 – at Southington
Dec. 23 – Akron North
Dec. 28 – Firestone
Jan. 6 – at Louisville
Jan. 9 – Canfield
Jan. 13 – Chaney
Jan. 16 – at Ursuline
Jan. 20 – Mooney
Jan. 25 – at Lowellville
Jan. 30 – Chaney
Feb. 3 – Ursuline
Feb. 6 – at Mooney