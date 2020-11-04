Thompson’s back at East; Big things expected for the Lady Bears

East Golden Bears

Coach: Tanisha Franklin

2019-20 Record: 14-7 (3-3, SVC)

Returning Starters: Senior – Brianna Thompson and Alayah Dukes. Junior – Ja’Mia Dent. Sophomore – Samair Colon

…Senior Brianna Thompson returns after averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior. She was named to the First-Team All-Steel Valley as well as First-Team All-Northeast Inland Division II.

“We expect to work hard everyday,” states coach Franklin, “to be better than we were last season. We need to play together as a team, playing tough defense and taking care of the ball on offense.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)

East – 3-3 (14-7)

Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)

Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)

2020-21 Schedule

East

Nov.23 – Valley Christian

Nov. 28 – Niles

Nov.30 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 3 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 7 – at Boardman

Dec. 9 – at Shaw

Dec. 12 – at Howland

Dec. 16 – at Harding

Dec. 19 – Fitch

Dec. 21 – at Southington

Dec. 23 – Akron North

Dec. 28 – Firestone

Jan. 6 – at Louisville

Jan. 9 – Canfield

Jan. 13 – Chaney

Jan. 16 – at Ursuline

Jan. 20 – Mooney

Jan. 25 – at Lowellville

Jan. 30 – Chaney

Feb. 3 – Ursuline

Feb. 6 – at Mooney