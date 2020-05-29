This weekend’s local softball tournament looks to set example for social distancing

This will be the 14th year for The Perfect Storm tournament that is hosted by the Thunder Elite travel softball team

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Live sports returns to the Valley this weekend as for the 14th year; the Thunder Elite travel softball team is hosting its Perfect Storm tournament.

Over 90 teams, from 10-U to 18-U, are registered from Ohio and Pennsylvania as they will embark on the Valley this weekend, playing at three different sites across the area.

“I set a deadline of May 15 of if we were going to cancel or play,” said tournament director Jeff Steiner. “Then, May 14, the Governor came out with some guidelines that were going to allow us to play. That is when things got crazy, teams were just calling, everyone was wanting to play. We are hoping inside the fence that we can still play the game of softball what we say the right way. We need the adults, fans, parents, to just be accountable. Family members can be around each other, but your neighbor, you have to be six-feet away. If all the adults and fans realize we have to jump through these hoops for our kids, for our kids to play. We plan on trying to set the example on how it can be done.”

A few more notes about the tournament this weekend: The dugouts will be extended behind their physical locations so that the players have a little more space for social distancing.

Also, every team has their own set of balls. It will be the defensive team’s responsibility to use their balls in play when they are out on the field. Umpires will have no contact with the balls either so that defensive team will also take their ball out of play when the three outs are recorded.

The weather has been an issue as well. The tournament was supposed to start on Friday, but those games have been postponed and action will return to the Valley on Saturday morning.