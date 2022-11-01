YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three straight conference wins has the Youngstown State University football team in playoff contention. The Penguins are currently tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings at (5-3) with a pivotal game scheduled this Saturday at Illinois State.

Watch the video above to hear from the team about this weekend’s big game

“It’s extremely important,” said Penguins offensive lineman Aidan Parker. “But every game in this conference we play is important, every game too tough. Going into these last games, all three of them are going to be very important to get us in the playoffs and getting us to win that title.”

“We’re not we’re not going to lose focus on what we have this upcoming week,” said Penguins defensive end Andres Lehrmann. “That’s our main focus. We’re just taking it week by week.”

“The teams that win deserve to be in, and that’s where you find out,” said YSU head Coach Doug Phillips. “You find out those teams that are getting better every week and playing their best football at the end of the year. That’s where you find out, in November. And that’s what I hope to find out.”

“If you want to be a contender, you got to win road games in November,” added Phillips. “So the focus is, this next game is the most important. This one is huge.”

YSU will be at Illinois State this weekend. They kick off with the Redbirds Saturday at 3 p.m.