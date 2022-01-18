POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield grabbed a win over rival Poland in the “Battle of 170” Tuesday night 60-50 at Poland High School.

Watch the video above to hear from the Tigers after their win.

“This is what makes basketball special,” said head coach Jeff Brink. “When you get games like this and it has been one that as a kid growing up I watched them, played in them, coached in them. I told our guys, that is why we play the game, to play in games like this. I am just so proud of my guys.”

Springfield went on a 10-0 run with two minutes left in the fourth quarter to take the lead and never look back.

“Felt good to get out in four quarters because last year it took five overtimes and it was the longest game of my life and I was so tired,” said senior Adam Wharry. “It just feels good to play these guys, good competition, higher up in the divisions and to be able to win is just going to help us in the tournament long term.”