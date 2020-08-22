“This is our year”: Canfield volleyball opens season with impressive 5-set win over Hoban

The Cardinals took the first two sets before dropping two in a row, and ultimately winning the final set, 15-6

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight year, Canfield and Akron Hoban went to a fifth and final set to decide a winner, with the Cardinals coming out on top once again, 3-2 Saturday, this time at Canfield High School.

“We really just wanted to come out and show that Canfield, this is our year,” said senior Grace Rosko. “We lost a lot of seniors last year. We had a great run. We went to regional finals and we want to do that again. We’re division one and we want to do it again and we’re just so excited for this whole season and I wouldn’t want to do it any other way.”

Last September in Akron, the two teams battled back and forth, with the Cardinals ultimately coming out with a 22-20 win in the fifth set.

Saturday’s match was not as close down the stretch, as Canfield took control, winning 15-6 in the final set.

After winning the first two sets of the afternoon, Canfield faced pressure from the Knights, dropping sets three and four before bouncing back.

“It’s crazy to think that we didn’t know if we were going to have a season or not,” said Brooklynn Scott, new Canfield head coach. “These girls came in every day, worked super hard over the summer with the off chance that they just may not get to play. But they came in, and I’m so proud of them. Today was more than I could’ve asked for.”