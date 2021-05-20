‘This is good, sweet revenge for us’: South Range avenges previous loss to Champion

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range held off Champion 6-5 in the Division III Softball District Championship game at LaBrae High School on Thursday.
The Raiders’ victory avenges a 2019 loss to Champion in the regional semifinals, 14-0, in five innings.
Watch the video above to hear postgame reaction from the Raiders following their emotional victory.
Bree Kohler hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to give South Range the lead for good.
Kohler pitched a complete game, tossing seven innings and allowing five earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Samantha Susany went 2-3 with two RBIs. Juli Stachowicz also went 2-3 and drove in one run.
Madison Dado went 2-3 with a run scored in the win for the Raiders.
Cassidy Shaffer went 2-4 with two RBIs, including a two-run home run. She also scored a pair of runs in the loss for the Flashes.
Bella Meyer went 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in.
Emma Gumont suffered the loss, tossing six innings and allowing six earned runs with four strikeouts.
South Range improves to 27-3 overall on the season.
The Raiders advance to face Massillon Tuslaw in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Youngstown State Softball Complex.