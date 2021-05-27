‘This is a special group’: Canfield reacts to winning district championship

The Cardinals will face off against Salem next Thursday in the regional semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Top-seeded Canfield downed Canton South 10-0 in six innings on Thursday to claim the Division II District Championship.

The Cardinals remain undefeated and improve to 23-0 on the season.

Watch the above video for postgame reactions from senior Vincent Machuga and head coach Gary Knittle.

Vinnie Machuga led the Cardinals with two hits and three RBIs. Josh Juliano and Landon Beidelschies each recorded two RBIs.

Beidelschies pitched a gem on the mound, giving up two hits and striking out 12 batters.

Canfield will face off against Salem next Thursday in the regional semifinals.