Thirty-five years ago; Rayen captures 2A State Title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirty-five years ago, The Rayen School Tigers topped Class 2A in boys basketball by defeating Linden McKinley, 50-46. The Tigers closed out their remarkable season with a 26-1 record.

Coach Frank Cegledy’s group made it out of the Canton Region by dominating Orrville (72-51) in the Regional Semifinal and then getting by JFK – 50-37.

In the State Semifinal, Rayen was pushed the limit by Lorain Catholic. The Tigers trailed the Spartans by a single point (46-45) entering the final frame. However, in the fourth quarter, the Tigers rebounded to outscore Lorain Catholic 24-18 to register a 5-point win (69-64). Van Darling, Mike Lyle and Floyd Showers each finished with 17 points. Rayen went 11 for 14 from the foul line (78.6%).

Three years after finishing runner-up in the boys basketball tournament, The Rayen Tigers closed out the 1985 season with a state title by defeating Linden McKinley, 50-46. The Tigers jumped out to an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and held off McKinley’s late rally to post the school’s monumental victory – 50-46. Mike Lyle led Rayen in scoring with 15 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line. Floyd Showers also added 11 points. Ohio Bobcat-bound Reggie Rankin led the Panthers with 17 points.

Rayen (50) – Darin Taylor 8, Bill Bowers 7, Van Darling 5, Mike Lyle 15, Floyd Showers 11, Tony Donaldson 4, Allen Reid 0, Jerome Jenkins 0

Linden McKinley (46) – Lewis Geter 1, Chris Wall 17, Pat Holt 2, Tony Neely 3, Reggie Rankin 17, Tony Burrell 6, Paul Mathews 0, Jeff Allen 0

Frank Cegledy was named 2A’s Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. Floyd Showers and Mike Lyle both earned special mention.

Below is the 1985 First-Team Class AA All-Ohio:

Jay Burson, New Concord Glenn/SR

Jerome Lane, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary/SR

Reggie Rankin, Linden McKinley/SR

Mike Ramey, Cincinnati McNicholas/SR

Nolan Robinson, Willard/JR

Tom Bolyard, Orrville/SR

Chris Hamilton, Portsmouth West/SR