Thirteen local softball players earn All-State honors

Camryn Lattanzio, Bree Kohler, Bella Spano and Becca Landis named First Team All-State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has released their All-State teams. Thirteen local players made the cut this season.

Poland catcher Camryn Lattanzio, South Range pitcher Bree Kohler, and both Bella Spano and Becca Landis from Mathews were named First Team All-State.

Here’s the complete list of 2021 All-State award winners with our local players in bold:

DIVISION 1 – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

Madison Jellison, 11 – Watkins Memorial

Hannah Hunt, 11 – Watkins Memorial

Emma Jones, 12 – Mt. Vernon

CiCi Keidel, 12 – Hilliard Davidson

Emma Burke, 12 – Lancaster

Julia Miler, 11 – New Philadelphia

Cassidy Kettleman, 11 Outfield – Amherst Steele

Maya Johnson, 12 – St. Joseph Academy

Faith Kiko, 11 – North Canton Hoover

Choch Mack, 11 – Brecksville

Madison Roukey, 12 – Hudson

Mady Yackee, 10 – Holland Springfield

Kylie Griggs, 12 – Perrysburg

Megan Spencer, 10 – Logan

KK Mathis, 11 – Lakota West

Sydney Carter, 12 – Mason

McKenna Conley, 12 – Western Brown

Sam Boothby, 12 – Milford

Emma Schutter, 12 – Centerville

Belle Hummel, 11 – Lakota West

DIVISION I – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Carsyn Cassady, 9 – Watkins Memorial

Kendyll Cahill, 11 – Groveport

Gabby Adams, 11 – Grove City

Emma Helwagen, 11 – Teays Valley

Jordyn Anderson, 12 – Hilliard Darby

Rachel Mease, 12 -North Ridgeville

Lydia Spalding, 12 – Austintown Fitch

Missy Holzopfel, 12 – Massillon Perry

Emma Ody, 10 – Avon

McKenzie Cornwell, 12 – Amherst Steele

Sophia Wygast, 10 – Whitmer

Courtnee Chapetta, 12 – Holland Springfield

Molly Grace, 11 – Lakota West

Haley Ferguson, 9 – Beavercreek

Peyton Young, 12 – Western Brown

Alyssa Langston, 12 – Lebanon

Abby Bode, 10 – Oak Hills

Reagan Vunak,10- Lebanon

DIVISION I – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

Reese Poston, 9 – Lancaster

Abby Gindelsberger, 11 – Marysville

Brooke Radermacher, 12 – Mt. Vernon

Tatum Hubble, 10 – Westerville Central

Maxine McCraw, 12 – Upper Arlington

Lily Goodwin, 12 – New Philadelphia

Sidney Griffith, 12 – Ashtabula Lakeside

Maggie Pertee, 12 – Uniontown Lake

Emma Barnes, 12 – Walsh Jesuit

Clara Discenzo, 12 – Brush

Maddy Schmeiser 12 – Walsh Jesuit

Trinity Nowicki, 9 – Anthony Wyane

Kennedy Cowan, 11 – Anthony Wayne

Avery Gottlieb, 10 – Oak Hills

Summer Jacobs, 12 – Harrison

Amariah Hoerner, 11 – Miamisburg

Jane Kronenberger, 12 – Ursuline Academy

Ryan Kennedy, 12 – Turpin

Mary Newton, 12 – Ursuline Academy

DIVISION II – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

Lexi Paulsen, 11 – Bloom-Carroll

Taylor Saling, 12 – Lakewood

Renae Cunningham, 10 – Heath

Hannah BendlE, 10 – John Glenn

Sydney Marshall, 9 – John Glenn

Camryn Lattanzio, 12 – Poland Seminary

Lily Cassell, 11 – Keystone

Madi Herrington, 12 – Keystone

Angela Cirone, 12 – Marlington

Bri Landers, 11 – Tiffin Columbian

Addison Arnold, 11 – Bryan

Kaylee Grant, 11 – Lima Shawnee

Taylor Pagan, 12 – Sheridan

Ashleigh James, 10 – Athens

Emma Kent, 12 – Badin

Grace Shaffer, 12 – Greenville

Ashley Lenser, 12 – Brookville

DIVISION II – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Marlee Jacobs, 11 – Jonathan Alder

Savannah Fitzpatrick, 12 -Highland

Kami Kortokrax, 12 – Bishop Hartley

Madison DeVault, 12 – Dover

Katie Deardorff, 12 – Indian Valley

Shannon Appel, 12 – Revere

Carter Wachtel, 9 – Triway

Jordan Anderson, 12 – West Branch

Hailey Massaro, 11 – Triway

Chandler Clark, 12 – Lima Bath

Macee Schang, 12 – Wauseon

Ellia Hanselman, 12 – Oak Harbor

Kayla Roberts, 10 – Hillsboro

Suzzy Wall, 11 – Waverly

Hannah Beers, 12 – Shawnee

Kaitlyn Husic, 12 – Tippecanoe

Alaina Baughn, 10 – Greenville

DIVISION II – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

Shelby Westler, 11 – River Valley

Brianna Sawyers, 11 – Licking Valley

Katlyn Jardine, 11 – Heath

Raegen Smith, 10 – Tri-Valley

Abby Buchtel , 11 – John Glenn

Emily Yacapraro, 11 – Triway

Sydney Moon, 12 – Perry

Larren Rounds, 11 – Firelands

Kerrigan Williams, 12 – Keystone

Hallie Gottfried, 12 – Clear Fork

Maci Smythe, 10 – Bellevue

Cameron Kaufmaun, 10 – Sandusky Perkins

Alexis Book, 9 – Unioto

Breanna Sexton, 11 – Vinton County

Corrin Siefring, 12- Tippecanoe

Myrissa Combs, 9 – Ross

Riley Fugett, 10 – Chaminade-Julienne

DIVISION III – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

Reagan Farmer, 12 – Liberty Union

Genevieve Longsdorf, 9 – Cardington

Hannah Christoff ,12 – Edison

Brooke Albaugh, 12 – Tuscarawas Valley

Bree Kohler, 12 – South Range

Teddi Hardoby, 11 – Wellington

Annika Bredel, 11 – Elyria Catholic

Kennedy Kay, 12 – Norwayne

Lexi North, 11 – Otsego

Kylie Ringler, 12 – Ashland Crestview

Anna Ankney, 12 – Fairview

Maddison Hoiles, 12 – Elmwood

Keagan Moore, 11 – Ironton

Macee Eaton, 10 – Wheelersburg

Sydney McDermott, 19 – Portsmouth West

Madi Ogden, 12 – Williamsburg

Haven Dwyer, 12 – McNicholas

Kyleigh Kirby, 11 – Miami East

DIVISION III – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Brooke Mannon, 10 – West Jefferson

Lilly Heidorn, 12 – Worthington Christian

Lauren McFarland, 11 – Martins Ferry

Kylie Roh, 11 – Tuscarawas Valley

Maci Head, 12 – Crestwood

Alyssa Sheely, 11 – Ursuline

Emma Gumont, 12 – Champion

Cassidy Shaffer, 12 – Champion

Autumn Bailey, 12 – Ashland Crestview

Summer Berry, 11 – Otsego

Eva Serrato, 11 – Otsego

Delany Maynard, 10 – Eastwood

Madison Perry, 11 – Portsmouth

McKenna Headley, 11 – Crooksville

Addi Dillow, 12 – Dawson Bryant

Regan Dorman, 12 – Madison

Lauren Monnin, 12 – Versailles

Sidney Morris,11 – Carlisle

DIVISION III – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

Kennady Ruhl, 12 – North Union

Julia Montie, 12 – Johnstown

Meghan Petitte, 11 – Garaway

Elly Rothenstein, 11 – Tuscarawas Valley

Kelly Szolek, 10 – South Range

Gianna Cantini, 11 – Kirtland

Emily Holland, 12 -Ursuline

Macaira Fox, 11 – Tuslaw

Macy Chamberlain, 9 – Evergreen

Gabby Stallbaum, 12 – Paulding

Caleigh Rister, 12 – Bucyrus

Brenna Farmer, 10 – Riverdale

Jenna Jackson, 11 – Wllston

Rylie Hughes, 12 – Wheelersburg

Alexis Lockwood, 12 – Southeastern

Madison Jones, 12 – Milton Union

Savanna Smith, 10 – Reading

Taylor Poeppelman, 10 – Anna

DIVISION IV – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

Olivia VanBuskirk, 12 – Ridgedale

Maddelyn Wine, 12 – Danville

Emma Gilkerson, 11 – Strasburg

Sophia Knight, 2 – Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Bella Spano, 12 – Mathews

Becca Landis, 12 – Mathews

Kayleigh Linninger, 12 – New Riegel

Aubrey Bouillon, 11 – New Riegel

Kodi Brenner, 12 – Hilltop

Aubrie Harper, 12 – Mohawk

Paityn Clouse, 12 – Mohawk

Cara Taylor, 11 – Waterford

Emily Estep, 12 – Symmes Valley

Megan Bazler, 12 – Portsmouth Clay

Skipp Miller, 12 – Bradford

Addie Delong, 9 – Mechanicsburg

Austy Miller, 11 – Bradford

DIVISION IV – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

Baylee Mirgon, 10 – Berne Union

Becky Schilling, 12 – Millersport

Masy Baker, 9 – Conotton Valley

Amelia Spidell, 9 – Strasburg

Billie Miller, 11 – Bristol

Ashley Deans, 12 – Mathews

Shea Harper, 10 – Hopewell-Loudon

Breena Grace, 12 – Convoy Crestview

Holly Jermeay, 11 – Hilltop

Rachael Hoying, 12 – Minster

Kelly Limbaugh, 12 – Ayersville

Kaitlen Bush, 10 – Belpre

Brooke Kennedy, 12 – Manchester

Claire Dettwiller, 12 – Notre Dame

Riley Hammonds, 11 – Russia

Megan Alspaugh, 9 – Mechanicsburg

Briahna Bush, 12 – Cincinnati Christian

DIVISION IV – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE

Maddie Brothers, 12 – Newark Catholic

Morgan Wiseman, 12 – Northmor

Katie Lively, 12 – River

Kylie Jo Baker, 12 – Shadyside

Marisa Hall, 12 – East Canton

Tess Denning, 12 – Dalton

Bailey Sheets, 10 – Mohawk

Kaylor Martin, 12 – Ayersville

Asti Coppes, 10 – Antwerp

Peyton Scheid, 12 – Monroeville

Kam Utendorf, 11 – Columbus Grove

Marisa Moore, 11 – Peebles

Riley Schweikert, 12 – Waterford

Gwen Sparks, 9 – Notre Dame

Clara Gephart, 12 – Fort Loramie

Joni Russell, 12 – Triad

Sidney Jackson, 12 – Tri County North