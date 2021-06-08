Thirteen local softball players earn All-State honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has released their All-State teams. Thirteen local players made the cut this season.
Poland catcher Camryn Lattanzio, South Range pitcher Bree Kohler, and both Bella Spano and Becca Landis from Mathews were named First Team All-State.
Here’s the complete list of 2021 All-State award winners with our local players in bold:
DIVISION 1 – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
Madison Jellison, 11 – Watkins Memorial
Hannah Hunt, 11 – Watkins Memorial
Emma Jones, 12 – Mt. Vernon
CiCi Keidel, 12 – Hilliard Davidson
Emma Burke, 12 – Lancaster
Julia Miler, 11 – New Philadelphia
Cassidy Kettleman, 11 Outfield – Amherst Steele
Maya Johnson, 12 – St. Joseph Academy
Faith Kiko, 11 – North Canton Hoover
Choch Mack, 11 – Brecksville
Madison Roukey, 12 – Hudson
Mady Yackee, 10 – Holland Springfield
Kylie Griggs, 12 – Perrysburg
Megan Spencer, 10 – Logan
KK Mathis, 11 – Lakota West
Sydney Carter, 12 – Mason
McKenna Conley, 12 – Western Brown
Sam Boothby, 12 – Milford
Emma Schutter, 12 – Centerville
Belle Hummel, 11 – Lakota West
DIVISION I – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
Carsyn Cassady, 9 – Watkins Memorial
Kendyll Cahill, 11 – Groveport
Gabby Adams, 11 – Grove City
Emma Helwagen, 11 – Teays Valley
Jordyn Anderson, 12 – Hilliard Darby
Rachel Mease, 12 -North Ridgeville
Lydia Spalding, 12 – Austintown Fitch
Missy Holzopfel, 12 – Massillon Perry
Emma Ody, 10 – Avon
McKenzie Cornwell, 12 – Amherst Steele
Sophia Wygast, 10 – Whitmer
Courtnee Chapetta, 12 – Holland Springfield
Molly Grace, 11 – Lakota West
Haley Ferguson, 9 – Beavercreek
Peyton Young, 12 – Western Brown
Alyssa Langston, 12 – Lebanon
Abby Bode, 10 – Oak Hills
Reagan Vunak,10- Lebanon
DIVISION I – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE
Reese Poston, 9 – Lancaster
Abby Gindelsberger, 11 – Marysville
Brooke Radermacher, 12 – Mt. Vernon
Tatum Hubble, 10 – Westerville Central
Maxine McCraw, 12 – Upper Arlington
Lily Goodwin, 12 – New Philadelphia
Sidney Griffith, 12 – Ashtabula Lakeside
Maggie Pertee, 12 – Uniontown Lake
Emma Barnes, 12 – Walsh Jesuit
Clara Discenzo, 12 – Brush
Maddy Schmeiser 12 – Walsh Jesuit
Trinity Nowicki, 9 – Anthony Wyane
Kennedy Cowan, 11 – Anthony Wayne
Avery Gottlieb, 10 – Oak Hills
Summer Jacobs, 12 – Harrison
Amariah Hoerner, 11 – Miamisburg
Jane Kronenberger, 12 – Ursuline Academy
Ryan Kennedy, 12 – Turpin
Mary Newton, 12 – Ursuline Academy
DIVISION II – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
Lexi Paulsen, 11 – Bloom-Carroll
Taylor Saling, 12 – Lakewood
Renae Cunningham, 10 – Heath
Hannah BendlE, 10 – John Glenn
Sydney Marshall, 9 – John Glenn
Camryn Lattanzio, 12 – Poland Seminary
Lily Cassell, 11 – Keystone
Madi Herrington, 12 – Keystone
Angela Cirone, 12 – Marlington
Bri Landers, 11 – Tiffin Columbian
Addison Arnold, 11 – Bryan
Kaylee Grant, 11 – Lima Shawnee
Taylor Pagan, 12 – Sheridan
Ashleigh James, 10 – Athens
Emma Kent, 12 – Badin
Grace Shaffer, 12 – Greenville
Ashley Lenser, 12 – Brookville
DIVISION II – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
Marlee Jacobs, 11 – Jonathan Alder
Savannah Fitzpatrick, 12 -Highland
Kami Kortokrax, 12 – Bishop Hartley
Madison DeVault, 12 – Dover
Katie Deardorff, 12 – Indian Valley
Shannon Appel, 12 – Revere
Carter Wachtel, 9 – Triway
Jordan Anderson, 12 – West Branch
Hailey Massaro, 11 – Triway
Chandler Clark, 12 – Lima Bath
Macee Schang, 12 – Wauseon
Ellia Hanselman, 12 – Oak Harbor
Kayla Roberts, 10 – Hillsboro
Suzzy Wall, 11 – Waverly
Hannah Beers, 12 – Shawnee
Kaitlyn Husic, 12 – Tippecanoe
Alaina Baughn, 10 – Greenville
DIVISION II – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE
Shelby Westler, 11 – River Valley
Brianna Sawyers, 11 – Licking Valley
Katlyn Jardine, 11 – Heath
Raegen Smith, 10 – Tri-Valley
Abby Buchtel , 11 – John Glenn
Emily Yacapraro, 11 – Triway
Sydney Moon, 12 – Perry
Larren Rounds, 11 – Firelands
Kerrigan Williams, 12 – Keystone
Hallie Gottfried, 12 – Clear Fork
Maci Smythe, 10 – Bellevue
Cameron Kaufmaun, 10 – Sandusky Perkins
Alexis Book, 9 – Unioto
Breanna Sexton, 11 – Vinton County
Corrin Siefring, 12- Tippecanoe
Myrissa Combs, 9 – Ross
Riley Fugett, 10 – Chaminade-Julienne
DIVISION III – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
Reagan Farmer, 12 – Liberty Union
Genevieve Longsdorf, 9 – Cardington
Hannah Christoff ,12 – Edison
Brooke Albaugh, 12 – Tuscarawas Valley
Bree Kohler, 12 – South Range
Teddi Hardoby, 11 – Wellington
Annika Bredel, 11 – Elyria Catholic
Kennedy Kay, 12 – Norwayne
Lexi North, 11 – Otsego
Kylie Ringler, 12 – Ashland Crestview
Anna Ankney, 12 – Fairview
Maddison Hoiles, 12 – Elmwood
Keagan Moore, 11 – Ironton
Macee Eaton, 10 – Wheelersburg
Sydney McDermott, 19 – Portsmouth West
Madi Ogden, 12 – Williamsburg
Haven Dwyer, 12 – McNicholas
Kyleigh Kirby, 11 – Miami East
DIVISION III – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
Brooke Mannon, 10 – West Jefferson
Lilly Heidorn, 12 – Worthington Christian
Lauren McFarland, 11 – Martins Ferry
Kylie Roh, 11 – Tuscarawas Valley
Maci Head, 12 – Crestwood
Alyssa Sheely, 11 – Ursuline
Emma Gumont, 12 – Champion
Cassidy Shaffer, 12 – Champion
Autumn Bailey, 12 – Ashland Crestview
Summer Berry, 11 – Otsego
Eva Serrato, 11 – Otsego
Delany Maynard, 10 – Eastwood
Madison Perry, 11 – Portsmouth
McKenna Headley, 11 – Crooksville
Addi Dillow, 12 – Dawson Bryant
Regan Dorman, 12 – Madison
Lauren Monnin, 12 – Versailles
Sidney Morris,11 – Carlisle
DIVISION III – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE
Kennady Ruhl, 12 – North Union
Julia Montie, 12 – Johnstown
Meghan Petitte, 11 – Garaway
Elly Rothenstein, 11 – Tuscarawas Valley
Kelly Szolek, 10 – South Range
Gianna Cantini, 11 – Kirtland
Emily Holland, 12 -Ursuline
Macaira Fox, 11 – Tuslaw
Macy Chamberlain, 9 – Evergreen
Gabby Stallbaum, 12 – Paulding
Caleigh Rister, 12 – Bucyrus
Brenna Farmer, 10 – Riverdale
Jenna Jackson, 11 – Wllston
Rylie Hughes, 12 – Wheelersburg
Alexis Lockwood, 12 – Southeastern
Madison Jones, 12 – Milton Union
Savanna Smith, 10 – Reading
Taylor Poeppelman, 10 – Anna
DIVISION IV – FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
Olivia VanBuskirk, 12 – Ridgedale
Maddelyn Wine, 12 – Danville
Emma Gilkerson, 11 – Strasburg
Sophia Knight, 2 – Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Bella Spano, 12 – Mathews
Becca Landis, 12 – Mathews
Kayleigh Linninger, 12 – New Riegel
Aubrey Bouillon, 11 – New Riegel
Kodi Brenner, 12 – Hilltop
Aubrie Harper, 12 – Mohawk
Paityn Clouse, 12 – Mohawk
Cara Taylor, 11 – Waterford
Emily Estep, 12 – Symmes Valley
Megan Bazler, 12 – Portsmouth Clay
Skipp Miller, 12 – Bradford
Addie Delong, 9 – Mechanicsburg
Austy Miller, 11 – Bradford
DIVISION IV – SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
Baylee Mirgon, 10 – Berne Union
Becky Schilling, 12 – Millersport
Masy Baker, 9 – Conotton Valley
Amelia Spidell, 9 – Strasburg
Billie Miller, 11 – Bristol
Ashley Deans, 12 – Mathews
Shea Harper, 10 – Hopewell-Loudon
Breena Grace, 12 – Convoy Crestview
Holly Jermeay, 11 – Hilltop
Rachael Hoying, 12 – Minster
Kelly Limbaugh, 12 – Ayersville
Kaitlen Bush, 10 – Belpre
Brooke Kennedy, 12 – Manchester
Claire Dettwiller, 12 – Notre Dame
Riley Hammonds, 11 – Russia
Megan Alspaugh, 9 – Mechanicsburg
Briahna Bush, 12 – Cincinnati Christian
DIVISION IV – HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STATE
Maddie Brothers, 12 – Newark Catholic
Morgan Wiseman, 12 – Northmor
Katie Lively, 12 – River
Kylie Jo Baker, 12 – Shadyside
Marisa Hall, 12 – East Canton
Tess Denning, 12 – Dalton
Bailey Sheets, 10 – Mohawk
Kaylor Martin, 12 – Ayersville
Asti Coppes, 10 – Antwerp
Peyton Scheid, 12 – Monroeville
Kam Utendorf, 11 – Columbus Grove
Marisa Moore, 11 – Peebles
Riley Schweikert, 12 – Waterford
Gwen Sparks, 9 – Notre Dame
Clara Gephart, 12 – Fort Loramie
Joni Russell, 12 – Triad
Sidney Jackson, 12 – Tri County North