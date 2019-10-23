Third time’s the charm: Lakeview ousts Poland in District Semifinals

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview blanked Poland 2-0 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer District Semifinals Tuesday night.
The win for Lakeview avenged a pair of losses to Poland in the regular season.
The game was scoreless in the second half, until Blake Stockton broke the scoreless tie with just under fifteen minutes left in regulation.
Noah Busefink capped off the scoring for Lakeview with a goal with less that five minutes remaining.
Lakeview advances to face Howland in the Division II District Final Saturday at 4PM at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.