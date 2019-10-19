Third time’s not the charm: YSU drops to 0-3 in conference play after loss at Southern Illinois

YSU is off to their worst start in conference play since starting 0-4 in 2004

CARBONDALE, Illinois (WKBN) – After their first 0-2 start to conference play in 15 years, the Youngstown State football team dropped their third straight Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday as the Penguins fell to Southern Illinois 35-10.

The Penguins got off to an awful start, allowing 28 unanswered points to fall behind 28-3.

But just before the half, the Penguins got their first touchdown of the game when Nate Mays found Ryan Emans for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 28-10 going into the break.

Halfway into the third quarter, the Salukis added to their lead when Javon Williams Junior threw a fourth-down pass to Jacob Garrett for a 41-yard touchdown reception to make it 35-10.

Williams ended the day with a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown.

It was the first win for SIU over Youngstown State since 2015.

YSU drops to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

The Penguins return home on Oct. 26 as they welcome Western Illinois to town for a 2 p.m. kickoff.