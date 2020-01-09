Third Browns player added to NFL Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl, again.

This marks the second consecutive season Bitonio has made the AFC roster. He will be joined by Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“I am honored and humbled to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Bitonio said via press release from the Browns today. “To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in. It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it’s really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates. Last year, I got to experience the Pro Bowl with Jarvis and this year, it’s going to be really cool to be blocking for Nick in the game.”

Bitonio started all 16 games this season, and helped lead a rushing attack that saw Nick Chubb finish with 1,494 yards, 2nd most in the NFL this season, and the 4th most in team history.

Bitonio was previously named an alternate for the 2020 Pro Bowl, and will replace Steelers guard David DeCastro, who will not play due to injury.

The game will take place Sunday, January 26th at 3pm in Orlando.