‘Thinking state championship’: Poland looking to open fresh turf with historic run in 2020

After a state semifinal trip last year, Poland is looking to take it a step further in 2020 with a state championship run

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “Every single guy is in here thinking state championship.”

Junior quarterback Jack Fulton said the team is not going to be happy without one.

Poland came up just short of reaching the Division IV title game last year. The Bulldogs falling by just a single point in the state semifinals to Licking Valley, something that is still fresh in their mind eight months later.

“Going home after losing by one point,” Fulton said. “I remember sitting next to Andrew, no words were spoken. That is not what we came there to do.”

“Been all about finishing,” said senior tackle Karter Kellgren. “We know we can do it, we have been there before, now it is about taking that final step. Finish a game, finish strong.”

The potential is there for the Bulldogs. Three starters return on what will be another big, strong offensive line. Add that with returning starting quarterback Jack Fulton and weapons like Andrew Centofanti, the Bulldogs look poised for the postseason.

“The sky is the limit,” said head coach Ryan Williams. “You have been there, you know what that felt like, you know how magical that is to be a part of a state semifinal game and you know what it took to get there. Now it is your turn and you have to duplicate that work effort, those habits.”

One big addition for Poland this year is the brand new field turf at Dave Pavlansky Field. Finishing touches are being put on the field. The track is being replaced as well. That’s scheduled to be done in the next week or two.

The Bulldogs said they are excited to get on their new turf.

“Seeing the P, the numbers being put on, it’s nice. I am excited,” Centofanti said.

“It is really neat,” Kellgren said. “We are just so excited to play on it going into our senior season.”

The old turf was first installed in 2008, back when these Bulldogs were just pups.

“Our guys weren’t even in school when the turf was laid the first time so they don’t remember it,” Williams said. “It has been fun, we take peeks out there and see where they are at, see what progress is made. It has been a lot of fun. Certainly a heck of a motivator, that is for sure.”