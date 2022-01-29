YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alaina Thigpen set the school record for rebounds in a single game with 20 as Niles notched a 52-28 road win over Chaney. Thigpen also scored six points in the victory.

The Red Dragons were led by Gianna Wagner, who scored eight of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. Katie Heinselman and Emily Macik each had eight points apiece.

Niles returns to the floor on Monday against Girard.

Anjelisia McKinney connected on a pair of three-pointers to pace Chaney with nine points.

Chaney will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday.