Thiel head football coach steps down

Thiel College has announced that head football coach Mike Winslow has left the program to pursue other opportunities.

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Thiel College has announced that head football coach Mike Winslow has left the program to pursue other opportunities.

“We deeply appreciate Coach Winslow’s contributions to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D.

Andrew Geisler has been appointed as the interim head coach. He has served as Thiel’s defensive backs’ coach since 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator this past season.

Geisler played NCAA Division III football at Saint Vincent College. He was a captain in 2015 and the team’s defensive player of the year in 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Saint Vincent in 2016.

Thiel has lost 38 consecutive games and finished the 2021 campaign 0-10.

The Tomcats will open the 2022 season on September 3rd.