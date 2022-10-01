BETHANY, W.Va. (WKBN) – The Thiel football team snapped a losing streak that lasted 1,841 days as they topped Bethany Saturday night 27-26.

The win snaps a 41-game losing streak and is the Tomcats first win since Sept. 16, 2017 when they topped the Bison that day.

Thiel would get on the board in the first quarter when Owen Trumbull hit Andre Rodgers for a touchdown reception to make it 7-0.

After a Bethany touchdown, Rodgers would return the following kickoff for a touchdown to give the Tomcats a 14-6 lead going into the half.

Thiel would score on their first drive of the second half on a Deon Logan 73-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 20-6.

But Bethany would roar back, scoring 20 unanswered points to take a 26-20 lead.

Thiel would respond on their next drive on a Jorden Collier 15-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tomcats the lead for good at 27-26.

With the win, Thiel improves to 1-4 and will return to action Oct. 15 against Westminster.