GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Jason Fautas has officially been named the new athletic director at Thiel College.

Fautas comes to Thiel having worked at Walsh University since 2012. He has served as Interim Vice President of Athletics/Athletic Director, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Associate Director of Athletics, Assistant Director of Athletics/Director of Compliance, and Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach.

“Jason emerged from a very competitive pool of applicants, and I could not be happier to welcome him to the Thiel team,” said Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Mike McKinney. “Among those expressing interest, he was the most impressive with a wealth of experience that includes student-athlete recruitment and retention, fundraising, coach and program development, compliance, and a demonstrated commitment to Title IX, diversity, inclusion, and gender equity. We welcome Jason and look forward to him advancing our athletic programs.”

Fautas has spent 15 years in intercollegiate athletics. After beginning his career coaching men’s lacrosse at his alma mater Hartwick College, he spent two seasons as the assistant men’s lacrosse coach at Lafayette College, competing at the NCAA Division I level in the Patriot League before moving to Walsh University.

“I would like to thank President Traverso, Vice President McKinney, and the search committee for entrusting me to lead the athletic department at Thiel College,” Fautas said. “The philosophy I bring to Thiel is the importance of educating students on life lessons and leadership through athletics. My focus will be to provide the best experience for our student-athletes so that they are able to excel in the classroom, community, athletics, and after graduation.”

Fautas’ first day with the Tomcats’ athletic department will be Sept. 12.

“We are looking forward as a family to being a part of Thiel College and the community and having Tomcat Pride in everything we do,” Fautas said.