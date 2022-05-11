GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College has announced that Amy Schafer is stepping down at the end of May to accept a new career opportunity in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Under Athletic Director Amy Schafer’s leadership, Thiel athletics has attracted outstanding student-athletes and coaches. Tomcat athletics is stronger than ever,” Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D. said in a release from the school.

Schafer began her career with the Tomcats as head softball coach in 2005. The 2003 Bethany graduate was appointed associate director of athletics in 2014 and promoted to be the college’s first female director of athletics on January 1, 2016.

She was also a member of the president’s senior leadership team.



Among her accomplishments as athletic director at Thiel were developing the exercise science major and successfully navigating the college’s sports program through the pandemic.

“I am very proud of all that I was able to achieve during my tenure at Thiel College,” Schafer said. “The dedication and collaboration among the entire athletic department led to several memorable accomplishments during my tenure. I’m looking forward to the next chapter, and I look forward to being a fan and supporter of Tomcat athletics as they achieve great success.”