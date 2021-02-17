Thiel College announces no spring football this season

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College announced on Wednesday that the football team will not compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s condensed schedule this spring. The Tomcats will instead focus on the 2021 fall season.

“We believe this is the best decision for the long-term growth of the program,” says head football coach Mike Winslow. “Our priority is program development, both on and off the field this spring as we prepare for the fall 2021 season.”

Thiel College said in a press release that the health and safety of its players, coaches and staff remain the top priority, and they are optimistic that this approach will result in a stronger program in the fall.

Director of Athletics Amy Schafer announced Wednesday’s decision applies only to football. Thiel College will participate in all other spring athletics competitions this season.