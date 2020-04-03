‘They’ve got this great bond, and it’s hard for them right now’: Little league team playing virtual catch

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mick Marsco coaches the 9U Lakeview little league baseball team. It’s a group of 13 kids that have been playing together for tree years. ‘The Lake’ started baseball practice in January but had to stop three weeks ago.

“So they’ve got this great bond and it’s hard for them right now,” says Lakeview head coach Mick Marsco. “Just think when you were 9 years old. All you wanted to do was go play with your friends and these kids don’t know any better. That’s all they know, so it’s hard.”

Nikki Swinning, one of the team moms, came up the idea to put together a video. It was a chance for the boys to get back in their uniform, work on their skills at home and play virtual catch. It’s a small step towards baseball, but one that comes with a big idea.

“That we’re a team,” says Marsco. “We’re always going to be a team, and that we’re here for one another through this pandemic that we have. That we’re always going to be here for them. But the main thing is that we’re a team through thick and thin and we will get back out there and so will the rest of sports.”

Watch the video above to see some of ‘The Lake’s’ viral video.