Sebring quarterback headed to powerhouse program: ‘They’re going to get my 100%’

Zane Peterson finished his senior season with over 2,000 total yards and 15 total touchdowns

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Zane Peterson is about to join one of the winningest Division III football programs in the country. The Sebring quarterback has committed to Washington & Jefferson College.

“Coming from Sebring, it’s hard because everyone thinks there isn’t going to be a college player to come out of Sebring,” Zane Peterson said. “So I just like that I’m able to prove that.”

Peterson has been the starting quarterback at Sebring for three years and finished his senior season with 1,328 yards passing, 743 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns. On defense, Peterson recorded 58 tackles, 11 for loss, three sacks and three interceptions.

He will now join a college football program with a strong tradition of winning. Washington & Jefferson just completed its 36th consecutive winning season. The Presidents finished 8-3 last year, including a win over Ithaca in the Asa S. Buchnell Bowl.

Washington & Jefferson has qualified for the playoffs 26 times over the last 34 seasons and its 752 program wins rank third all-time in Division III history.

Peterson said he will major in PreMed/Physical Therapy.

“I took interest in that because all of my injuries throughout the years. That way, I can help younger athletes like me come back from these injuries fast, like my physical therapist did.”

Watch the video above to see our entire interview with Zane Peterson.