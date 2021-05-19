‘They’re getting an animal’: Ursuline’s sack leader commits to college

Rhyan Pegues joined three other football players at a signing ceremony on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Rhyan Pegues will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University.

Watch the video above to hear from the Irish senior about his college choice.

“They’re getting an animal,” says Pegues. “One that will work hard, that is relentless, and loves to get after the quarterback. That’s what they’re getting.”

Pegues was a First-Team All-Ohio selection, and holds the school record for sacks in a game with 6. He finished his high school career with 28 sacks which ranks 3rd all-time at Ursuline.

Pegues joined three other football players at a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Ursuline linebacker Dante Walker will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University. Defensive End Luke Campbell and lineman Anthony DeLuca have both committed to Thiel College.

The Ursuline football team also had two players commit to Division One programs during the winter signing period. Senior wideout Matthew Reardon signed with Miami, and Terrell Dillworth signed with the United States Air Force Academy.