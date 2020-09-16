‘They made it a dog fight’: Mooney’s 2nd-half surge earns draw with South Range

The Cardinals scored early in the second half, but the South Range defense held in the 1-1 tie Tuesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney and South Range boys soccer teams played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw Tuesday at South Range High School Stadium.

These two teams know each other well. Last October, South Range edged Mooney, 1-0 in the Div. III District Semifinals to advance. The Raiders ultimately won a Regional Championship last fall, representing the Valley as a State Semifinalist.

Senior Camden Thomas scored the lone goal for the Raiders Tuesday on a free kick with under five minutes left in the first half.

The Cardinals responded quickly in the second half on a goal from Savvas Pizanias just 28 seconds into the half. Both sides traded shots throughout, but that was the extent of the scoring.

“A draw against one of the best teams in the area and one of the best teams we’re going to play in the district playoffs, I can’t ask for anything better,” said Zach Stamp, South Range head coach. “We wanted to win but a tie is what we’re going to do and hopefully we’ll get them in the playoffs and get a win out of it.”

The defense shined on both sides, led by the two keepers. Mooney’s Erik Vargo recorded 12 saves, while Bradon Johnson had eight.

“It was a battle, it wasn’t the cleanest game played on both parts,” said Matthew Britton, Cardinal Mooney head coach. “I wasn’t too happy with how we played but we came out and showed the resiliency in the second half. You gotta credit South Range, they took us out of our game and they made it a dog fight.”

Cardinal Mooney moves to 2-0-3 on the season, while South Range is now 2-4-1.