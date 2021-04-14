‘They got footprints on the moon don’t they?’: Clowney says sky’s the limit in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially introduced the signing of free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to hear Clowney’s entire introductory press conference.

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans. He missed most of last year with a knee injury.

“I just want to show that I’m still an elite player,” says Clowney during today’s press conference. “I’m looking forward to this season to prove guys that I’m back healthy, and I still can dominate in this league. That’s what I’m here to prove this year.”

With Myles Garrett on one side, the Browns will now have two former Number One overall draft picks rushing the passer this season.

“I’m looking forward to playing with someone dominant on the opposite side like Myles Garrett, who can draw a double team,” says Clowney. “Maybe I can one on one more.”

The deal is reportedly a one-year contract worth $8 million, which could be worth up to $10 million with incentives.

“They say the sky’s the limit, but it’s probably higher than that,” says Clowney “They got footprints on the moon don’t they? That’s what we trying to reach.”