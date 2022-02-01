VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team topped Bristol 61-54 Tuesday for the regular-season sweep of the Panthers.

“It feels amazing,” said Mathews senior Dom Greenwood. “It’s our hard work we put in every single day. We go to practice, we work hard and this is what we come out to do every day.”

Mathews previously topped Bristol 63-47 back in December for the Mustangs’ first win over the Panthers since 2014.

With the victory, Mathews improves to 18-1 while Bristol falls to 12-6.