YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YSU football team will make its way to Columbus this Saturday for the first time in 15 years. It marks just the third meeting all-time between the Buckeyes and Penguins.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as members prepare for Ohio State.

“We truly believe that we can go in there and win the game because we know who we have in our locker room. We believe in our guys,” says YSU senior tailback Tyshon King. “The biggest thing that is going to be the story of this game is FBS versus FCS. But my thing is, everybody on this team has played FBS guys. We have FBS guys on this team, guys who were recruited FBS and became FCS. I feel like when you watch them on film, you see that they make mistakes too. They misfit. They missed tackles. They play football just like we play football. And that’s the thing we stressed the most this week. They are not invincible.”

“Just play your game. Don’t be rattled or don’t be shaken by anybody because you play football just like how they play football,” says YSU senior linebacker Greg Benton Jr. “I put my pants on just like they do. So we’re not too focused on, I’m not too focused on our opponent. You know, focus on myself, my fit, my keys and what I have to do to be successful.”

“The difference here is we got 79 players from the state of Ohio on our roster. It’s a pretty big deal. They probably grew up, if not a fan, wanting to play there, wanting to be a Buckeye. So this one’s just a little bit different,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “But we get to see the plan that we put together against the best in the country.”

The Penguins and Buckeyes will kick off this Saturday at noon down at Ohio Stadium.