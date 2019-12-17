‘They are my second favorite basketball team’: Coach Calhoun discusses Saturday’s big meeting with West Virginia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s basketball team is undefeated at Beeghly Center this season. The Penguins are 5-0 at home with two games left before conference play begins.

The Penguins will host Binghamton on Wednesday night, and then nationally ranked West Virginia this Saturday. Saturday’s game will take place at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

“I’m really excited to see what its like to play at Covelli,” Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “We’ve never been down there. You have a chance to play a Power 5 in your own city, that’s pretty neat for basketball fans and fans of ours. So we want to fill it up.”

Coach Calhoun says around 2,500 tickets have already been sold for Saturday’s game. Part of the draw is the return of Warren Harding graduate Derek Culver and former Kennedy Catholic standout Oscar Tshiebwe. Both are averaging over 10 points, and nearly 10 rebounds per game this season for the #25 ranked Mountaineers.

“Those two guys are probably two of the better players to come out of our area in quite some time,” Calhoun added. “There’s going to be a lot of excitement for those two kids coming back home. You know our guys have seen him play because he was at our team camp. Rick brought their team. Kennedy Catholic was at our team camp going into his senior year. I had to tell their coach, you know, we can’t replace these baskets. You know, he dunked I don’t know how many balls. So both those kids are big. They’re powerful. It’s my second favorite college basketball team. Huge West Virginia fan, so it’s going to be exciting.”

The Penguins and Mountaineers tipoff this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.