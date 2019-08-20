‘These kids expect to win’: East Liverpool sets sights on playoffs

The Potters are looking for their first playoff berth since 2010

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool was a winning football team last year for the first time in eight years but this season, the Potters have their sights set on the playoffs. And this senior class certainly has the talent and confidence it takes to get it done.

“They know how to win,” said East Liverpool Head Coach Josh Ludwig. “These kids expect to win. They think they can beat anybody and that’s where we’re at. Sometimes at practice, you got to shut these guys down a little bit because they talk crap on each other the whole time. But that confidence is what you need going into games against opponents that are good because they believe they can win every game.”

The Potters certainly look the part. They have experience and a perfect mix of size and speed with 1st team All-State wideout Nick Woodyard and Timmy Neal. They also have four-year starter lineman Kaz Zubay and Skylor Wooley leading the way up front.

East Liverpool won six games with this group last year and two of their four losses were by just one point.

“We’ve worked on things that we messed up last year,” Zubay said. “We’ve done the little things. We’ve started over. We’ve rebuilt.”

“We’ve all been together for quite some time now and this is a unique group of people,” Neal said. “We spend a bunch of time together and we know each other so well, it’s just like a train that never stops.”

The Potters are hoping that train takes them to Week 11. It would be the fifth playoff appearance in school history and their first since 2010.

“I think it would mean a lot to the class and to the whole school because it’s been a while since we actually made it to the playoffs,” said senior tailback Derek Carter.

“I’d love to be a part of it,” Wooley said. “Just the feeling and telling everyone you’ve been on a playoff team.”

“Yeah, there’s a lot of talk going around, saying this may be the group, this might be it,” Woodyard said. “But it’s more about making the playoffs for this program and it’s more to the city, too, like this community. It’d bring back pride to the town.”

“You know, this is definitely a special group,” Ludwig said. “If I looked back a few years ago and told you that this group wasn’t a group we’ve been looking at, I’d be crazy because we have. You know, we knew this group has what it takes.”