(NEXSTAR) – The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII – the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The competitors will also be joined by Rihanna who will perform during the halftime show.

Selection of performers is always a big decision for the year’s biggest audience and the public is rarely privy to what factors go into the final choice. While the National Football League doesn’t go into details or generally confirm or deny artists who are considered, it hasn’t stopped musicians from revealing when they’ve been offered a headlining gig.

These are the performers who reportedly had the chance to take the stage and chose not to.

Adele

Vocal powerhouse Adele claims she did but the NFL says she didn’t.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” Adele said at a Los Angeles concert. “I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don’t really – I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind. They did ask me but I said no.”

The next day, both the NFL and Pepsi released a statement saying while they’re “big fans” of Adele: “We have had conversations with several artists… however, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else. We are focused on putting together a fantastic show for Houston and we look forward to revealing that in good time.”

FILE – Adele performs “Hello” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 12, 2017. Adele is set to make a return to live performance at the Brit Awards, the U.K.’s leading music prizes, on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Jay-Z

Billionaire rapper Jay-Z said in a 2020 New York Times interview that he turned down the show because of requests by the NFL on surprise appearances, saying he was pressured to have Rihanna and Kanye West perform “Run This Town.”

“Of course I would have,” said Jay-Z, who also founded the Roc Nation entertainment company. “But I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

NYT reports New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft, who serves as chairman of the NFL media committee, later approached Jay-Z to partner with Roc Nation on development of future shows. Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show featured a headline-grabbing performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, a Roc Nation client.

As part of the partnership, Jay-Z joined a new NFL campaign called “Inspire Change,” which focused on “education and economic advancement; police and community relations; and criminal justice reform,” according to the organization.

Despite the inclusion of social justice in the deal, the partnership wasn’t totally celebrated, especially by some in the Black community. Journalist Chris Williamson tweeted: “How do we stop racism, systematic oppression, and police brutality? Jay-Z and the NFL: Let’s sell T-shirts and throw concerts. That’ll really shake up the system.”

(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Despite never appearing on the stage, Jay-Z’s household is already well represented at the show. Superstar wife Beyoncé headlined the show in 2013 and made a guest appearance in Coldplay’s show in 2016.

Pink

Pop star Pink, real name Alecia Moore, told Billboard in 2019 that she turned down the halftime show because of its treatment of Kaepernick.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” Pink said.

The “Get This Party Started” singer said fear of being criticized for agreeing to it was also a factor, saying, “Everyone who does it gets so persecuted.”

Singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Cardi B

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B said she also declined the show in support of Kaepernick, but said she had “mixed feelings” about it, Associated Press reports.

“My husband [rapper Offset], he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” Cardi told AP.

She added that Kaepernick “sacrificed his job for us” and that she would “sacrifice a lot of money” to back him up.

Cardi B arrives at a photo call for “Hustlers” on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer said in 2018 she was refusing to appear in a Super Bowl commercial in solidarity with Kaepernick. Schumer said in an Instagram post: “Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living?””