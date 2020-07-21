‘There’s no point in not fighting:’ Niles senior battling leukemia cleared to play football this season

Nathan Lough is close to remission and hopes to play a big role on the offensive line for the Red Dragons this season

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In many ways, Niles senior Nathan Lough is your average 17-year-old high school football player. But what he’s overcome is extraordinary.

“There’s no point in not fighting,” said Lough. “There’s always something worth fighting for, either it’s your family, your friends. You can fight for anything, you should never give up.”

His nickname is “Bulldog,” and Lough has been through quite a fight just to be on the football field with his teammates. Two years ago, he fractured his back with two herniated discs, needing extensive surgery. Then, this past January after feeling sick, he was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

“I think if anybody got that information, it would be a shock,” said Lough. “My mother always taught me to face adversity head-on and deal with it, so I didn’t turn away from the challenge and I just kept trucking forward.”

Lough indeed met the challenge head-on. In fact, he went back to school the Monday after he was diagnosed with CML. He takes a chemo pill every day — at night before he goes to bed — and says he’s as close to remission as possible.

“There’s probably one or two active cells, but compared to where I was at, it’s astronomical,” said Lough.

Football has been part of Lough’s life since a very early age. He said being out here on this field and with his teammates has helped him through the toughest of times.

“I mean, if it wasn’t for these guys, it would be way harder,” said Lough. “The family we have down here, the tradition is just amazing.”

“He has so many reasons not to come,” said Zack Cicero, a Niles senior lineman. “He’s overcome so much more than a lot of people even have to in their lifetime just to play football.”

“He’s the strongest kid we have and probably the most physical kid we have,” said Head Coach Jim Parry. “He’ll certainly be one of those kids that other teams will have to game plan around, if we can keep him healthy.”

Lough is a beast in the weight room, able to bench press up to 345 pounds. He’ll play a big role on the offensive line this season. In fact, just last Thursday, Nathan received a letter from his doctor that officially cleared him to play this season.

“There’s nothing more in this world that I would like to have than have a football season, especially with it being our senior year,” said Lough. “I think we can do something very special here.”

“No matter what happens, I know he’ll be standing next to me or in front of me on Friday night,” said Parry. “He’s just a tremendous inspiration.”