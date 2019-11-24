There’s no place like home for Crestview’s Rick Gates

NEW WATERFORD, OHIO (WKBN) – Crestview Rebels Athletic Director Paul Cusick and Superintendent Mathew Manley didn’t have to look very far in replacing the Rebels boys head basketball coach this past Spring. Right inside the halls of the school was a very familiar and successful coach that had dedicated much of his life to Rebel basketball.



In April the school board approved the hiring of Rick Gates to take over the Rebels boys basketball program, a position that Gates held previously. Gates is a Crestview graduate and currently lives in the school district, and he is also an elementary reading teacher. In addition, he coached the boy’s team for 17 years, accumulating a 206-166 record before taking over the Rebels girls basketball program. There he had another successful stint as he racked up a 107-80 record in 8 years of service.



But when his daughter Alexis began her collegiate career at Geneva in the fall of 2017, Gates also had a unique opportunity open up for him to coach at Geneva College with their women’s head basketball coach Lori Wynn. Wynn asked Gates to be an assistant shortly after she began recruiting Alexis.



“It appealed in my heart. I kind of had an itch to be a college coach, but the circumstances kind of made me decide to do it,” Gates explained. “She (Wynn) had developed ovarian cancer and her other assistant was a 24-25 year old female just getting ready to start a family and Lori Wynn was worried about having someone ready to take over if needed.”



Obviously, having Alexis start her basketball career there at the same time played a big role in his decision, “I would be able to follow her career a little bit there. Then Lori Wynn resigned last spring due to the health issues.”



Following the resignation of coach Wynn and the perfect timing of the Rebels boy’s position being available, Gates had the chance to come back home. The opening, along with two years of late nights and lots of travel, Gates decided to return to the Rebels and to scholastic coaching again.



“The travel was brutal,” Gates admitted. “I left school here at 3:30, drive to Beaver Falls for practice and at that level you always do weights or film afterward. And then I recruited northeast Ohio, so any nights that there were girls basketball games we were out on the road. So there were a lot of really late nights.”



Gates also explained how personal loss played a big part in his desire to come back home and be with his family, “My dad had major health issues last year and passed away in January. So last winter was probably the hardest winter physically and mentally both for me with coaching down there (Geneva), traveling and then going to see my dad who was in a nursing home.”



“Different times he said go back to high school if that is what you really love. And it is what I really loved,” Gates said. “So when the opportunity came up I went after this.”



“I talked to Mr. Manley the Superintendent and interviewed,” Gates recalled. “Even though I knew it was a tremendous challenge because they (boy’s program) only won two games last year and three the year before. But I had the itch to come back.”



Gates explained that the game has changed a little bit since he left the boy’s side of the court ten years ago. Most due to the training and physical nature of the players today.



“The players, yearly I think, get more physical and athletic. Their off-season programs are so phenomenal now that most players are in some type of training program in the off-season. There are several coaches that don’t coach a team sport now and just coach lessons. So many players now are developing at a higher level. So that is a challenge to keep up with.”



“Edgewood won the league and they were phenomenal and they ended up in another league so our league this year dropped a team. But you really have to play every night, I mean you have to really be ready to go. The competition is really good,” Gates said about the AAC league that the Rebels are in.



Gates admitted that he misses the old familiar foes that he faced when he coached in his prior stint on the Rebels bench, “I’m not going to stretch the truth, we would love to have our rivalries back. Maybe someday that would happen. My friends that I coached against either boys or girls wise are all at these local schools at Lisbon, Columbiana, East Palestine, Leetonia. They are old friends of mine from being in this so long.”



Troy Duwe, who played for Gates, will also be on the bench as an assistant coach under Gates for the Rebels this year. Tristen Reynolds, who served as an assistant coach for Gates with the girl’s program will again aid Gates as he will lead the junior high team.



The Rebels open the 2019-2020 season this Wednesday when they host Beaver Local. They will look to capture their first league win on December 13th when they host Liberty. The Rebels suffered a disappointing 0-14 mark in their first season of the AAC last year.

