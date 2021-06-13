‘There’s no better feeling in the world’: Warren JFK celebrates baseball state crown

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK blanked Van Wert Lincolnview 4-0 in the Division IV State Baseball Championship game on Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

The win clinched the first baseball state title in program history.

Following the victory, Warren JFK Head Coach Jim Ciambotti, Senior Cam Hollobaugh and Juniors Gavin Shrum and Michael Mauro spoke with Sports Team 27 about what it means to bring a state crown back to the valley.

JFK got on the board in the fourth inning on a Michael Mauro RBI single, which gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Kennedy added to that lead when Aidan Rossi delivered an RBI single to increase the lead to 2-0. Still in the fourth inning, Santino Ciambotti made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

Michael Mauro came through with another RBI single in the fifth inning, giving Warren JFK a 4-0 advantage.

Gavin Shrum tossed a complete game, scattering just five hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt allowed four runs in a complete game effort, finishing with nine strikeouts.

Warren JFK caps off the championship season with a record of 21-6.

Van Wert Lincolnview finishes the season 25-8.