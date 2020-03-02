“There’s a belief in this building that we can make a run.” YSU coach ready for March Madness

The Penguins will host Milwaukee Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – March Madness is coming to the Beeghy Center Tuesday night when the Youngstown State men’s basketball team plays host to Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tournament.

Watch the video above to see head coach Jerrod Calhoun’s comments on the upcoming tournament.

With an overall record of (17-14), the Penguins tied for 4th place in the conference this season, and earned the Number 5 seed in the league tournament.

YSU and Milwaukee split the season series this year, each winning on the others home court. The Penguins and Panthers tipoff Tuesday at 7pm.