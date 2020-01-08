The Top 10! WKBN unveils boys’ high school basketball Power Rankings

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school boys' basketball teams in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teams from Division IV headline the first installment of our WKBN boys’ high school basketball Power Rankings.

1) KENNEDY CATHOLIC (6-1)

2) BOARDMAN (7-0)

3) HICKORY (8-3)

4) McDONALD (9-1)

5) NEWTON FALLS (9-1)

6) STRUTHERS (7-1)

7) SEBRING (9-1)

8) BRISTOL (7-1)

9) SOUTHERN (9-0)

10) CHANEY (7-3)

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school boys’ basketball teams in the Valley. This includes every team from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe have the best chance to make a deep run in the tournament and could contend for a conference championship this season.