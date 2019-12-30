The top dawg? Browns interested in Patriots’ Josh McDaniels … again

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

The Patriots' assistant coach interviewed for the Browns' head coaching position back in 2014

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are, once again, interested in Ohio native Josh McDaniels for their vacant head coaching position.

According to multiple national reports, the Browns have requested permission to interview the Patriots’ assistant coach.

McDaniels has served as New England’s offensive coordinator for the past eight years, and has won six Super Bowls as part of the Patriot’s coaching staff dating back to 2001.

He is also no stranger to the Cleveland area. McDaniels graduated from Canton McKinley high school, went to college at John Carroll and interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching position back in 2014.

His father, Thom McDaniels, spent more than four decades coaching high school football in Ohio, including seven seasons at Warren G. Harding.

McDaniels also has NFL head coaching experience. He won 11 games in two years as head coach of the Denver Broncos back in 2009 and 2010.

The Browns have also reportedly asked for permission to interview 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Ravens’ offensive coordinator Greg Roman.