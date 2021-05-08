The Tigers are coming together just in time for tournament play

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers collected 17 hits and drew 12 walks to overpower the Campbell Memorial Red Devils Saturday afternoon 22-0 in non-conference action. The victory improves the Tigers to 7-9-1 overall on the season while the Red Devils fall to 2-14.



“I feel we have made progress even if our record doesn’t show it. Except for one game, we have been in every game. We could easily have four or five more wins, but some of it was just inexperience. We’re getting better at-bats, and understanding that you don’t have to swing at the first available pitch,” Tigers coach Dan McKinstry said.



The Tigers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first inning taking advantage of five walks and just three hits including an RBI double by Madi Lesnak. The Red Devils would also commit a throwing error to allow two runs to score.



The Tigers would put the game away in the second inning when they racked up 16 runs on 11 hits including a 2 RBI double by Abby Joseph, a 2 RBI single by Rachael Malatok, and bases loaded, 3 RBI double by Carlee Bacon.



The Tigers would utilize three pitchers in the game including starter Joseph who picked up the win while recording 6 strikeouts. Haleigh McCalla pitched just 1 inning with Lesnak pitching the final 2 innings. They would combine to only surrender 1 hit to the Red Devils while recording 11 strikeouts in the game.



“I was just making sure I had the right pitches and getting them where I needed them to go. Trying to get ready for the tournament coming up and practicing what I need to do,” Senior Abby Joseph remarked on her pitching performance.



Offensively, Joseph would record 4 hits, including 2 doubles and 3 RBI’s while Bacon added 3 hits with 2 doubles and 4 RBI’s. Lesnak also added 3 hits, with 1 double and 4 RBI’s.



“She’s had a really good season. She is a model of consistency,” McKinstry said of Joseph. “At the plate, I think she has only struck one or two times and she is hitting over 500. She is a good leader and she plays well at shortstop and pitcher. As a coach, you are happy to have her on the team. It’s been enjoyable to coach her.”



Adrianna Candella took the loss for the Red Devils while Maria Koullias collected the Devil’s lone hit in the contest.



“I found out in November that we didn’t have any pitching,” Red Devils first-year head coach Paul Kish remarked. “So we have three young ladies that have been working pretty good at it. It’s tough with girls who just started a couple of months ago. We usually do a lot better than this.”



“It was cold and wet,” Kish added. “It was hard to keep them up (spirit). We have been doing pretty well with defense and we’re working on the pitching for next year. It will take a few years to get everything going.”



The Devils will return to action on Monday against East at Pemberton Park before they face state-ranked Ursuline in the first round of the OHSAA tournament on Tuesday. The Tigers have a make-up game with Jackson-Milton on Monday before hosting Conneaut Tuesday in the OHSAA tournament.