“The talent is going to be supreme” – YSU’s Bertolini discusses how changes to MLB Draft will affect college baseball

A condensed MLB Draft begins Wednesday, and with fewer options professionally right now, Bertolini believes more players will stay to play in college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Major League Baseball draft kicks off Wednesday with a virtual setup and a much more condensed format this year.

The YSU baseball team has seen numerous players get drafted over the years, but the draft process is much more complicated in 2020. Due to financial issues stemming from the pandemic, the MLB Draft was cut from 40 rounds to just five this year. With no baseball on the horizon still, it’s also going to be tough for free agents.

“They’re going to be pretty stringent on the free-agent signings just because there’s nowhere to put the players right now,” said Dan Bertolini, head coach of the YSU baseball team. “I just feel for everyone in this situation. It’s going to be increasingly harder and harder to play professional baseball.”

Bertolini says that seven of his veteran players have been contacted by major league teams. But with only 160 players selected this year, he believes most, if not all, will come back to college.

“They came to Youngstown State for a reason and a lot of these guys have been in our program now for five or six years,” said Bertolini. “They want to finish what they started and where we were last year, we felt like we were in a good position to have success.”

The Penguins were 7-7 in this year’s shortened season, with one of their best pitching staffs in recent memory. In particular, Bertolini believes left-handers Collin Floyd and Collin Clark both have a great chance to one day play at the next level.

“I just think left-handed pitching is probably the easiest path to get there,” said Bertolini. “But all these guys are talented and can help an organization at the next level.”

Bertolini says there are some positives to draw from a shortened season. It’s allowed players to get healthy and will likely strengthen college baseball for years to come. With players having less options professionally for the time being, the college product should be much improved.

“I do think that this whole pandemic is going to make college baseball even better because of the competition,” said Bertolini. “The talent is going to be so supreme in college baseball over the next few years until this whole thing kind of plays itself out.”