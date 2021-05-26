‘The swagger this team has is remarkable’: Salem reacts to championship victory

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Lane Rhodes threw seven solid innings, helping Salem clinch the Division II District Championship with a 4-1 win over the Hilltoppers.

Watch the video above to hear from Rhodes and head coach Mike DeBarr.

“It means so much, I can’t even put it into words,” Rhodes said. “It’s remarkable. It’s one of the biggest goals we had coming into this year. We just bring the energy, you know? We never feel like we’re out of a game. I think the swagger this team has is remarkable. I think it’s awesome.”

“Before the season, it was one of their goals. They wanted to win a conference championship. They wanted to be district champs. We can cross those two things off the list, but you’re right, we’re not done. But man we’re going to enjoy this one because a lot of work went into it and they deserve to enjoy it,” DeBarr said.

The Quakers improve to 26-3 on the season and win their first district title since 1999.