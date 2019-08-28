The Soaring Eagles! Defending District champs Hubbard rout Niles for 2nd win

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard boys soccer team stayed perfect on the young season Tuesday as they topped Niles 4-1 at Bo Rein Stadium.
The defending District champions jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first thanks to a Jacob Gulu goal.
The score stayed that way until the 2nd half where a pair of Anthony Trobek goals pushed the lead to 3-0 over midway through the half.
Niles got one back a few minutes later though with a goal which made it 3-1.
But the Eagles kept their foot on the gas and added a late goal from Trobek to make it 4-1 and complete his hat trick.
The win moves Hubbard to 2-0 on the year.