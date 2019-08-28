The Soaring Eagles! Defending District champs Hubbard rout Niles for 2nd win

SALIENVILLE, OHIO (WKBN) – Following a very successful 2018 football season by the Southern Local Indians where they finished as co-champions of the EOAC and qualified for the OHSAA playoffs, they felt they could have done better. That feeling is a strong motivating factor heading into this season.

“Definitely, last year coming off of a 5-5 record (in 2017), we were looking to improve on that record and we ended up going 9-1. We fell two touchdowns short of United and fell short of our expectations of 10-0,” Indians standout senior quarterback Jayce Sloan commented. “I give props to Columbiana and United they are two really good teams and returning most of their players this year. They are going to be two tough teams again (this year). But we are definitely hungry and motivated to get back to where we were and go farther.”

Despite the Indians outstanding 9-1 record last season, they were a six seed in a very deep and roughed Division VI, Region 21. They had to travel to an explosive Norwayne team, losing 52-16 in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.

“Last year we fell apart in the second half to Norwayne. Norwayne is a great team with great tradition and a great winning culture, and we want to be a team like that. We want to be better than that. Props to Norwayne, but that just made us hungrier and we wanted to come back for even more,” Sloan described how last year has motivated the team.

“Everybody is being a leader,” Sloan said of the team coming into this year. “It has really motivated us to get into the weight room, get on the field, and get back at it for this season.”

“We have a lot of kids back,” Indians head coach Rich Wright said of the makeup of his team coming into this season. “We have a lot of three-sport athletes, so we have to really come in early and do a lot of different things to keep our unity. We now have coaches all through the program, track, baseball, basketball, wrestling, so we stay with our kids all year.”

“I play other sports, basketball, track, baseball, but my true passion is football. There is nothing like a Friday night with the team. It was definitely going along slowly, but it’s finally here and I’m glad to be back,” Sloan said of the long wait to get back to playing football again this year.

Wright continued, “We have a great group of seniors. And I think we’re hungry. But it’s still scary, expectations make everything scary. We got through our two scrimmages healthy, but we just have to keep working.”

Some of the schools form region 21 last year have changed, but the region still remains deep with many playoff contenders. And as Sloan mentioned, the Indians will need to beat two very talented teams in their league; Columbiana and United.

“It’s just scary being in that region,” Wright admitted. “I don’t know Springfield, but I know they went 9-1 and they deserved to be there last year. And they would have been a force. Western Reserve, I think they were 8-2 and the Garaway team was 8-2, even Columbiana at 6-4, and United. United beat us, and they were all sitting at home.”

“I think getting in (the playoffs) that region was a great accomplishment, where we got to see where we stood against Norwayne. At one point it was 19-16. It’s a great challenge. I know you're not supposed to say 10-0, and all those things, but you almost have to when you're in that region. I know how many good coaches our league has, and I just hope we get through the first three weeks,” Wright added about the big challenge the Indians have before them. “We all seem to have tough schedules. Columbiana, Jiminy Christmas, and United has to go play Salem. We’re still playing (Steubenville) Central, River, and Crestview so it’s going to be tough on all of us in these non-league games.

Wright and his staff have worked to utilize his talented athletes, “I’ve always been run, run, run. And I have always looked for big pass plays, but we have really balanced it out,” Wright described the Indians potent offensive attack. “We have mixed it up pretty good.”

The Indians will get their first chance to unleash their high-powered offense this Friday when they travel to Edison. They open league play against EOAC co-champ Columbiana on September 20th when they travel to scenic Firestone Park. They will host United on October 18th in another battle of last year’s league co-champions.