(WKBN) – The WWE kicked off 2024 with a surprise return from one of its popular legends, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, at its Day 1 Monday Night Raw episode.

The Rock made an appearance on WWE television Monday night interrupting former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. The man known as “The People’s Champion” laid out Mahal with his signature People’s Elbow finishing move.

However, fans are clamoring around the world about what The Rock had to say before he left the ring that night.

The Rock said that he was going out to dinner tonight, and he asked fans if he should sit at “the head of the table.”

The Head of the Table is the nickname of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoai, has held the WWE World Championship since September 2020. His title reign is over 1,000 days and it is the longest WWE world championship reign since Hulk Hogan held the title from 1984-1988.

The WWE and ESPN have made posts showing the clip of The Rock making these comments. The comments tease that a match between the two WWE superstars could happen soon.

In response, Roman Reigns posted a crying laughing emoji on X.

The match has not officially been announced at this time. Fans are speculating online that the match could happen at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event on February 24 in Perth, Australia, or during the weekend of WrestleMania XL on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Johnson and Anoai have been referred to as cousins. The WWE recognizes them as being a part of the same family. Both Johnson and Anoai starred in the same movie, “Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw,” that was released in 2019.

In September 2023, Johnson teased a return WWE WrestleMania match on The Pat McAfee Show. Later that night, on September 15, The Rock made a shocking surprise appearance on SmackDown in a segment with McAffe and WWE professional wrestler Austin Theory.

Johnson was a professional wrestler in WWE before he became a Hollywood actor. In his career, he has won the WWE World Championship 8 times and has competed in the main event of WrestleMania on five different occasions.

The Rock’s last long-term feuds with WWE matches were with John Cena and CM Punk from 2011-2013. The Rock’s last officially recognized WWE match was in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds.