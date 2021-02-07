‘The ring is with you forever’: Local businessman reflects on his Super Bowl victory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ed Muransky knows all too well what a Super Bowl in Tampa Florida is all about.

“Tampa is a pretty good place to go in middle of January, if you’re from Youngstown, Ohio,” says Muransky jokingly.

Muransky was a member of the 1983 Los Angeles Raiders, a team that won 15 games, including Super Bowl 18 in Tampa.

“We made as offensive lineman, and I was a fairly well-compensated offensive lineman at 77 thousand dollars a year,” says Super Bowl XVIII Champion Ed Muransky. “That was the world back then. And if you won the Super Bowl you won 64 thousand dollars. You know my dad at his best year made 18 thousand dollars as a press operator even if he was working overtime. But you couldn’t talk to one person including a Charles Woodson, or a Tom Brady, or anyone that doesn’t feel like I do, at the end of the day the money was awesome, but the ring is with you forever.”

Muransky was a 24-year old lineman, who had grown accustomed to winning, from Cardinal Mooney high school to the University of Michigan. But in January of 1984, he didn’t know if Super Bowl 18 would be the first of many or his last.

“You know when you’re 24 years old you never think of those things,” says Muransky. “There was never a last day of football for me in my mind. With all of that going on I can remember the end of the game. I could see the picture in my head of Coach Flores being lifted up and I can remember one of my great friends and still is Jack Squirek, who intercepted Joe Theismann at the end of the half. He and I hugged and we were crying and said we will always have that ring. Emotional then, and emotional now. The money’s been spent.”

Muransky played three seasons in the NFL with nine players and coaches that ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s a team bonded forever, because of one game.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” says Muransky. “If you’re an athlete, whatever profession you’re in, to be at the pinnacle of that, even if I wasn’t Marcus Allen, even if I wasn’t the best person on the team, to be part of a team, and you take yourself to the top, it’s something special.”