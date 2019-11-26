The results are in! WKBN announces Big 22 Class of 2019

After three months of football and hundreds of nominations, the votes are in. WKBN is proud to present the Big 22 Class of 2019.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 high school football season marks the 14th year for the WKBN Big 22. It is an award with a pretty impressive list of alumni, including players that have earned scholarships to some of the biggest college football programs in the country.

Many of these players have won National Championships and been drafted into the NFL.

We begin with the only returning member from last year’s class, Sharon quarterback, and Mercer County’s all-time leading passer Lane Voytik. He tossed for over 85-hundred yards, which is 10th best in Pennsylvania state history. His 91 career touchdowns are 12th most in Pennsylvania history.

This year, he is joined by senior wideout Ty Eilam, who finished the season with more than 12-hundred yards receiving.

Another pair of Western Pennsylvania quarterbacks also made the list. Hickory junior Michael Henwood, who finished the regular season with 1,613 passing yards, 592 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns. Defensively, he 42 tackles (30 solos), and an interception.

Fellow Quarterback Logan Breese from Grove City likewise made the cut. He amassed 2,077 passing in the regular season with 19 touchdowns.

Chaney quarterback Delshawn Petrosky is the first player from the Youngstown city schools make the Big 22 since 2007. He finished the campaign with 1,327 passing yards, 713 rushing yards, 19 total touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Petrosky tallied 35 tackles, 6 TFL’s, one interception, and two sacks.

East Liverpool’s all-time leading rusher Derek Carter is the first Potter to make the cut. During the regular season, he finished with a school-record 1,431 yards on the ground, with 17 touchdowns.

South Range will send senior quarterback Isaac Allegretto, after he piled up more than 14-hundred yards with 27 total touchdowns during the regular season.

Canfield’s Nick Crawford is a part of this year’s class after rushing for 1,477 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Girard standout wide receiver and Louisville commit Nick Malito is a part of the Big 22, after catching 40 passes for 660 yards with eight touchdowns during the regular season. He also tallied 48 tackles with 4 TFL’s, 3 interceptions, and two sacks for the Indians.

There are big stats across the board from our Big 22 this year.

A prime example is Leetonia’s Marco Ferry, who led the Valley in rushing with 1,915 yards during the regular season with 23 touchdowns.

Columbiana quarterback Jakob Cross racked up more than 25 hundred total yards with the Clippers with 31 total touchdowns. He also piled up 83 tackles on defense with seven sacks.

McDonald junior Dominic Schadl accounted for 30 touchdowns to go along with his 1,632 rushing yards during the regular season. He was just as good on defense, finishing with 55 tackles.

Warren Harding will send a pair this year, including Senior Wideout Ty Artis. He finished with 692 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He is joined by the Raiders’ single season passing leader Elijah Taylor. he ended the regular season with 1,730 passing yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Two more from Struthers make the cut. That includes senior running back Adrian Brown, who rushed for 960 yards and 16 total touchdowns during the regular season. Brown also added 62 tackles, with a pair of interceptions on defense.

Browns is joined by the Wildcats’ Mr. Everything…Junior playmaker Aiden Hall. Hall scored a total of 19 touchdowns during the regular season, passing for 716 yards, and adding 629 yards on the ground. He was also a force on special teams as a punt and kick returner.

Brookfield will add Thunder and Lightning to the list. Bruising tailback Tyler Briggs racked up 949 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns during the regular season.

He is joined by Warrior teammate Haden Gibson who piled up 1,953 passing yards, 710 rushing yards, and 36 total touchdowns during the regular season.

Southern Local has rewritten the record book in almost every statistical category thanks to senior quarterback Jayce Sloan. He is the Indians’ all-time leader in career passing yards. He finished with 1,102 yards through the air in the regular season with 22 total touchdowns. He also added four interceptions on defense, with 33 tackles.

Fellow Southern standout Cam Grodhaus also joins the group. He is Southern’s all-time leader in career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 505 receiving yards, 490 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns.

Last but not least, Springfield’s senior highlight machine Garrett Walker is a part of this year’s class, after tallying 650 receiving yards, with 14 total touchdowns during the regular season.

Sophomore sensation Quarterback Beau Brungard is the youngest player in our Big 22 Class of 2019. During the regular season, he piledup 1,506 passing yards, 545 rushin yards, and 32 total touchdowns for the Tigers.

WKBN also recognizes the Valley’s top linemen with the Five Blocks of Granite Award.

2019 winners include:

Haeden Gump – Girard

Melvin Hobson – Farrell

Rich Hofus – Canfield

Karter Kellgren – Poland

Weston Phanco – Wilmington



